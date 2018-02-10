Danish prince visits ailing father after leaving Olympics

COPENHAGEN — Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik has returned from the Winter Olympics in South Korea to visit his ailing father at a Copenhagen hospital.

The royal household said Saturday that Frederik, the heir to Denmark's throne, was joined by his mother, Queen Margrethe, and his wife during the visit late Friday.

The queen's French-born husband, 83-year-old Prince Henrik, was hospitalized with a lung infection on Jan. 28. Last year, the palace announced Henrik was suffering from dementia.