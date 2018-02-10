Down the chute: 'Fun and frivolity' at toboggan competition

CAMDEN, Maine — The Winter Olympics are underway with world-class athletes vying for medals in South Korea.

In Maine, teams with names like the "Trophy Husbands," ''Frozen Boogers" and "Nothing to Luge" are holding their own winter competition to see who's fastest down a toboggan chute.

The National Toboggan Championships gets underway in earnest Saturday, a day after the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics. All told, more than 350 teams are competing on the Camden Snow Bowl's 400-foot-long chute, which was built in the 1930s.

Unlike the Winter Olympics, this event is as much about having fun as it is about being fast.