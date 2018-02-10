Fine arts museum celebrating Chinese New Year

BOSTON — The Museum of Fine Arts is opening its doors to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The renowned Boston museum says admission will be free all day Saturday, and musical and dance performances from Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese traditions will take place throughout the museum grounds.

Lion dances, martial arts displays, a scavenger hunt and hands-on art-making activities are among the free events planned.

Museum guides will also give talks highlighting the museum's sizeable Asian art collections. The tours will be offered in English and Mandarin.