Heading home, Pence asserts unity on pressuring North Korea

Vice-President Mike Pence is insisting there's "no daylight" among the United States, South Korea and Japan on the need to keep the pressure on North Korea.

That's what Pence tells reporters flying back with him to the United States from the Olympics in South Korea.

But as Pence departs, there seems to be a diplomatic thawing between North and South Korea.

South Korea's president has received an invitation to visit the North — an offer that came from the younger sister of the North's dictator.