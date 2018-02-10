Igloos warm hearts in old ski town where migrants fill hotel

SAN SIMONE DI VALLEVE, Italy — San Simone, a tiny village in the Italian Alps, once had a thriving ski trade. But financial issues kept the lifts closed this winter. A local hotel houses about 80 African asylum-seekers.

But restaurant owner Davide Midali saw promise in his struggling village and its new residents. To lure tourists, he decided to build igloos that could be rented overnight.

Several immigrants saw Midali working and offered to help. The six snow domes they built together have been fully booked on weekends since mid-January.

Midali also thinks he and the migrants understand each other better now and maybe have set a neighbourly example.