Iran arrests suspects on espionage charges: report
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency is reporting that Tehran's prosecutor has said that authorities have arrested a number of suspects over espionage charges.
The Saturday report quotes Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi as saying the suspects "were collecting some classified information from strategic areas."
The report did not identify the suspects or say how many were arrested.
Iran occasionally announces the detention and conviction of people on espionage charges for foreign countries, particularly the U.S. and Israel.
Iran was long under sanctions by the West over its nuclear program.
