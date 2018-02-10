Kim Cattrall to Sarah Jessica Parker: You're not my friend
NEW YORK — Kim Cattrall has a message for Sarah Jessica Parker: Spare me your sympathy.
Cattrall lashed out at her former "Sex and the City" co-star after Parker expressed support over the death of Cattrall's brother, Chris.
In an Instagram message posted Saturday, Cattrall wrote that Parker is not a friend and called her a hypocrite. The two actresses reportedly have not gotten along for years.
Cattrall's brother was found dead last week. He was 55.
