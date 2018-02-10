Lincoln Museum receives donations of letter, painting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield kicked off its celebration of the 16th president's birthday with an announcement that it has received two donations for its collection.

Museum officials said Friday that they've received an angry letter the not-yet president wrote and a painting of an even younger Lincoln taking a break from chopping book to read a book.

In the letter, the normally diplomatic Lincoln is clearly fed up with a legislator who is planning to vote against making Springfield the capital of Illinois. The painting called "The Young Abe Lincoln" by Morton Jackson Rice dates back to the late 1800s.