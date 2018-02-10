Notice to builders outlines US plans for part of border wall
MCALLEN, Texas — Federal authorities have posted a notice to contractors that they intend to award a contract in May for 3 miles of a segment of border wall in Texas' Rio Grande Valley.
The notice posted on a government
The contract would be worth between $25 million and $100 million, but notes that any contract is still contingent on Congress.
Wall opponents tell The Monitor that they believe the notice refers to the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge. Border Patrol officials have publicly said they would try to start wall construction in Santa Ana since it's already government property.
Information from: The Monitor, http://www.themonitor.com
