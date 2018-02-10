OxyContin maker will stop promoting opioids to doctors

NEW YORK — The maker of the powerful painkiller OxyContin said it will stop marketing opioid drugs to doctors, a surprise reversal following lawsuits that blamed the company for helping trigger the current drug abuse epidemic.

OxyContin has long been the world's top-selling opioid painkiller. It generated billions in sales for privately-held Purdue.

The pill, a time-release version of oxycodone, was hailed as a breakthrough treatment for chronic pain when it was approved in late 1995. But some users quickly discovered they could get a heroin-like high by crushing the pills and snorting or injecting the entire dose at once.