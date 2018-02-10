Pakistan tribesmen end sit-in over police killing of model
ISLAMABAD — Thousands of Mehsud tribesmen have ended their dayslong sit-in in Islamabad after assurances that the police officer accused of killing a 27-year-old aspiring model will be arrested and their other demands also met.
Ameer Muqam, an adviser to the prime minister on political affairs, informed the protesting tribesmen Saturday that their grievances were being addressed, including clearing land mines from their area, providing financial compensation to those injured by them and establishing an area college in South Waziristan.
The tribesmen arrived at the capital on Feb 1 and demanded the arrest of police officer Rao Anwar who killed Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud in an allegedly staged shootout in Karachi on January 13. A court ordered the arrest of Anwar and he went into hiding.
