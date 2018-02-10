News / World

Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911; suspect held

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Westerville police have confirmed that two officers have been fatally shot Saturday at a home in this Columbus suburb.

A police statement says the officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. and were shot after they arrived at a residence.

A suspect is reportedly in custody.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular