Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911; suspect held
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Westerville police have confirmed that two officers have been fatally shot Saturday at a home in this Columbus suburb.
A police statement says the officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. and were shot after they arrived at a residence.
A suspect is reportedly in custody.
