Police: Washington man raped dying woman, texted photos

EVERETT, Wash. — A 19-year-old Washington state man, who police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her, has been charged with manslaughter.

Brian Roberto Varela of Lynnwood was also charged Friday with second-degree rape and controlled substance homicide in the death of 18-year-old Alyssa Mae Noceda.

Police say they found Noceda's body in a plastic crate at the suspect's home.

Varela told detectives that after Noceda died, he used her thumb to unlock her phone and send messages to make it appear she had run away.

Authorities say a co-worker contacted police after Varela said he didn't know if Noceda was still alive when he was having sex with her.