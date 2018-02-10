Professor replaced after insisting Australia isn't a country
A
A
Share via Email
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An online adjunct professor incorrectly told a student that Australia isn't a country and gave her a failing grade, prompting Southern New Hampshire University to replace the instructor.
Buzzfeed News reports that the 27-year-old student in Idaho was assigned to compare American social norms to that of another country. She chose to study social media use in Australia, but the professor gave her a zero on that portion of the assignment, saying Australia is a continent, not a country.
Australia is actually both — a country and a continent.
University officials tell WMUR-TV the instructor has been replaced following an investigation. In a statement, the university said it deeply regrets the interaction between the professor and student, and wished athletes from Australia good luck in the Olympic games.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Wanted men: Halifax police looking to identify pair after rash of Dartmouth robberies
-
New ice slab for Scotiabank Centre could cost $1.3 million under 'aggressive' time frame
-
Body of fishing boat captain recovered from damaged wreck off Nova Scotia
-
Nova Scotia's latest $1 million lotto winners come from playing scratch ticket