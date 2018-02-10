Russian forces kill 2 suspected militants in the Caucasus
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Russia's National Anti-terrorism Committee says two militants have been killed in a gun battle in Ingushetia, one of whom was being sought for having fought with the Islamic State group.
Ingushetia, a southern Russian region that borders Chechnya, is one of several predominantly Muslim regions in Russia's volatile Caucasus, where concerns about Islamic extremism are high.
The committee said the two militants opened fire after officers cornered them in a wooded area near Nazran, Ingushetia's principal city. It said after officers returned fire and killed the men, they found two explosive belts as well as grenades and ammunition.
The statement did not specify where the IS-connected militant was believed to have been a fighter.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Wanted men: Halifax police looking to identify pair after rash of Dartmouth robberies
-
Nova Scotia's latest $1 million lotto winners come from playing scratch ticket
-
-
Coming to a theatre near you: One Toronto tenant's search for the elusive one-bedroom