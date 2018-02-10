Russian forces kill 2 suspected militants in the Caucasus

MOSCOW — Russia's National Anti-terrorism Committee says two militants have been killed in a gun battle in Ingushetia, one of whom was being sought for having fought with the Islamic State group.

Ingushetia, a southern Russian region that borders Chechnya, is one of several predominantly Muslim regions in Russia's volatile Caucasus, where concerns about Islamic extremism are high.

The committee said the two militants opened fire after officers cornered them in a wooded area near Nazran, Ingushetia's principal city. It said after officers returned fire and killed the men, they found two explosive belts as well as grenades and ammunition.