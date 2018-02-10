Several arrests after skirmishes at college Republican event

SEATTLE — A handful of arrests were made after a college Republican rally at the University of Washington drew counterprotesters Saturday.

College Republicans invited the Vancouver, Washington, based right-wing group Patriot Prayer to speak in Red Square for a "freedom rally."

Seattle TV station KOMO-TV reports skirmishes broke out after a tense but peaceful protest. Police responded with pepper spray and University of Washington police said five people were arrested for disorderly conduct.

No officers were injured.