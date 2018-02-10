The Latest: Teen: Heard shots, then saw police cars race up

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The Latest on two police officers fatally shot in Ohio (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

A teenager who lives across the street from where two Ohio police officers were fatally shot in a Columbus suburb says he heard five or six shots and then saw police cars pulling up.

Trea (TRAY) Horne tells The Associated Press the couple who lived in the Westerville townhome where the shooting occurred Saturday moved in about eight months ago. He says they argued frequently. The 17-year-old says police often were called to the home.

A woman who lives near where the officers were slain says she saw police officers nearly dragging firefighters who responded toward the townhome. Forty-six-year-old Jennifer Ripperger says the neighbourhood of townhomes is a mix of renters and owners.

Westerville Police say 39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Anthony Morelli were shot around noon after responding to a 911 hang-up call.

___

6:10 p.m.

Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer says 39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Anthony Morelli were shot around noon Saturday after responding to a 911 hang-up call. He says they were responding to a "potential domestic situation."

Morbitzer says the officers "gave their lives in defence of others" and "they're true American heroes."

Police provided no details about the suspect

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk), who lives with his family in a nearby township, and President Donald Trump both sent tweets asking for prayers for the officers' families and colleagues.

___

4:22 p.m.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk), who lives with his family in a nearby township, tweeted he's "very saddened to learn of the deaths of two of my hometown police officers." He asked Ohio residents to join him in "lifting up these officers' families in prayer."