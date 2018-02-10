The Latest: Trump explains refusal to declassify Dems' memo

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Russia investigation (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is explaining his decision not to declassify a Democratic memo, saying the document is "very political" and needs heavy redactions.

Trump followed up with a tweet Saturday saying Democrats "knew, because of sources and methods (and more)" that it could not be declassified and released in full. He then claimed that Democrats would in turn blame the White House "for lack of transparency."

It was not clear what the president meant by "(and more)." The Democratic memo is a response to a Republican memo alleging abuse of those surveillance powers.

___

12:30 a.m.

The White House has told the House Intelligence Committee that President Donald Trump is "unable" to declassify a memo drafted by Democrats about abuse of government surveillance powers in the FBI's Russia probe.

White House counsel Don McGahn says in a letter to the committee that the memo contains "numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages" and asked the intelligence panel to revise the memo with the help of the Justice Department.