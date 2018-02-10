News / World

Turnstile justice? Manhattan eases up on fare jumpers

FILE- In this June 27, 1980 file photo, a man jumps a turnstile in the New York City subway system. New York City police and transit officials say a new policy not to prosecute subway fare jumpers could embolden criminals and cause chaos. But Manhattan prosecutors say their policy that took effect this month makes sense because two-thirds of those arrested in for the crime in the borough had no prior convictions. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)

New York City police and transit officials say a new policy not to prosecute subway fare jumpers could embolden criminals and cause chaos.

But Manhattan prosecutors say their policy that took effect this month makes sense because two-thirds of those arrested for the crime in the borough had no prior convictions, and a judge posed no criminal sanctions on those who pleaded guilty.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. says the criminal justice system should be reserved for people who endanger public safety.

Both Mayor Bill de Blasio and police Commissioner James O'Neill Police oppose the change. Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joseph Lhota says it sends a message loud and clear to those who would flout the law.

