Bombings and crashes among Russia's past air disasters
MOSCOW — A look at notable disasters that have befallen Russian airliners, either crashes or bombings:
--Feb. 11, 2017: An Antonov-148 regional jet operated by Saratov Airlines crashes shortly after takeoff from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport with 71 passengers and crew aboard. No survivors are reported.
— Oct. 31, 2015: An onboard bomb destroys a Metrojet airliner soon after its takeoff from Egypt's Sharm al-Sheikh resort. All 224 people on board die.
— Nov. 17, 2013: All 50 people aboard a Tatarstan Airlines Boeing 737 are killed when the crew sends the plane into a steep dive while trying to land in Kazan.
— May 10, 2012: A Sukhoi Superjet on a demonstration flight for potential buyers smashes into a volcano in Indonesia while carrying 45 people. There are no survivors.
— April 2, 2012: A UTAir ATR-72 crashes shortly after takeoff from Tyumen; 33 are killed, 10 survive. Poor de-icing of the plane is blamed.
— Sept. 7, 2011: A Yakovev-42 carrying the Yaroslavl Lokomotiv hockey team crashes soon after takeoff from Yaroslavl, killing all 44 aboard.
— June 20, 2011: Forty-seven people die when a Tu-134 crashes on a highway in heavy fog while trying to land in Petrozavodsk.
—Sept. 14, 2008: 88 people are killed when a Boeing 737 flying from Moscow crashes as it prepares to land in Perm.
—Aug. 22, 2006: A Tu-154 of Russia's Pulkovo Airlines crashes in Ukraine. All 170 people on board are killed.
—July 9, 2006: An A310 belonging to Russian company S7 skids off the runway after landing in Irkutsk and bursts into flames. All 125 aboard killed.
---April 24, 2004: 90 people are killed when female suicide bombers blow up two Russian airliners after takeoff from Domodedovo. Chechen rebels claim responsibility.