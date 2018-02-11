Machete-wielding Florida man fatally shot by police

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man has been fatally shot by police after he allegedly threatened a relative with a machete.

The Tampa Police Department said in a news release that 48-year-old Sidney T. Richardson IV was shot by one officer Saturday night after he refused to drop the machete. Officers first tried to subdue him with a Taser but it was ineffective.

Police were responding to a call that Richardson had threatened relatives. Officers found him with his 17-year-old cousin in a room at his residence. She was not injured but police say they feared for her safety.