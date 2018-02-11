Mattis says North Korea can't drive wedge between South, US
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ROME — U.S.
But he rejected any suggestion Sunday that even a temporary warming of relations between the North and South could drive a wedge between Seoul and Washington.
His remarks came after North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's sister, who is attending the Olympics, invited South Korea's president, Moon Jae-in, to visit Pyongyang.
Moon has not yet accepted the invitation from Kim Yo Jong, although he has said before he'd be willing to visit if it would help end the North's pursuit of nuclear weapons and its decades of hostility and threats against the South.
Mattis said it's unclear "if using the Olympics in a way to reduce tension — if that's going to have any traction once the Olympics are over. We can't say right now."
Speaking to reporters
"I don't know if it's a sign," Mattis said. "That's a very strange time if, in fact, he's trying to show a warming to the country that he has attacked repeatedly as an American puppet."
He said that when he met South Korea's
Mattis is scheduled to meet in Rome with about a dozen