Merkel defends coalition deal against critical party members

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has pushed back against critics within her Christian Democratic Union party of the government coalition deal the party reached with Germany's main centre -left party.

Merkel's conservative bloc reached a deal to form a new coalition government with the Social Democrats on Wednesday, ending months of political gridlock.

The chancellor acknowledged in a Sunday interview with ZDF public television that it "was painful" to hand the powerful finance ministry to the Social Democrats.

Merkel said: "We sure did pay a price for a stable government."

But she said it would have been "irresponsible" to allow the negotiations to collapse.