Modi applauds 'vibrant relationship' between India, Gulf

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded the "vibrant relationship" shared between his country and Gulf Arab nations during a visit to Dubai.

Modi made the comments on Sunday at a speech at an invitation-only gala at the Dubai Opera.

Modi said: "Today, whether it's the UAE or other countries in the Arabian Gulf, our relationship is no longer just that of a buyer and seller, it's a partnership that's been built."

Indian labourers , taxi drivers and white-collar workers can be found everywhere in the United Arab Emirates, as well as other Gulf Arab nations.