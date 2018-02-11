Robert De Niro takes aim at Trump's climate change policy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Hollywood star Robert De Niro took aim at the Trump administration's stance on climate change, telling a packed audience in the Middle East that he was visiting from a "backward" country suffering from "temporary insanity."

He said that in the country he's describing, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency suggested last week that global warming may be a good thing for humanity.

"I am talking about my own country, the United States of America. We don't' like to say we are a 'backward' country so let's just say we're suffering from a case of temporary insanity," he added.