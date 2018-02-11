The Latest: GOP senator confident of immigration compromise

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the immigration debate in Congress (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

A Republican senator is expressing confidence that the Senate can pass an immigration bill that will be acceptable to President Donald Trump and to the more conservative House.

The Senate plans to begin an open-ended debate on immigration and the fate of the "Dreamer" immigrants on Monday.

GOP Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona says he believes a compromise will be found.

He tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that "if we put a good bill to the president that has the support of 65-70 members of the Senate that the president will accept it and the House will like it as well."

If not, Flake says lawmakers will need to do something to protect the Dreamers — young immigrants who have lived in the U.S. illegally since they were children. They have only temporarily been protected from deportation by an Obama-era program.

___

5 a.m.

The Senate plans to begin a rare, open-ended debate on immigration and the fate of the "Dreamer" immigrants on Monday. But the most influential voice in the conversation may be on the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue — President Donald Trump.

If the aim is to pass a legislative solution soon, Trump remains a crucial and, at times, complicating player.

His day-to-day turnabouts on the issues have confounded both Democrats and Republicans and led some to urge the White House to minimize his role in the debate.