Tolls rises in Bolivia Carnival blast: 8 dead, 40 injured

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Police say eight people have now died from the explosion of a gas canister at a Bolivian Carnival parade, and the toll of injured has risen to at least 40.

Police commandant Romel Rana reported the rising death toll at a news conference on Sunday. Officials earlier reported six dead and 28 hurt in Saturday's explosion in the city of Oruro, some 155 miles (250 kilometres ) south of the Bolivian capital, La Paz.

He said three children are among those killed.