UK's top diplomat meets Myanmar's Suu Kyi on Rohingya crisis

BANGKOK — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has met Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi to talk about the Southeast Asian nation's Muslim ethnic Rohingya minority and how almost 700,000 of them can be repatriated after fleeing to Bangladesh to escape violence perpetrated largely by Myanmar's military.

A statement from Myanmar's Foreign Affairs Ministry said Johnson and Suu Kyi on Sunday discussed repatriation and developments in Rakhine, the western Myanmar state from where the Rohingya have fled. Johnson arrived in Myanmar from Bangladesh, where he visited with Rohingya refugees.