10 Things to Know for Today

1. WHICH CRUCIAL TOPIC CONGRESS IS ABOUT TACKLE

The Senate begins a rare, open-ended debate on immigration and the fate of the "Dreamer" immigrants, with President Trump seen as the most influential voice in the conversation.

2. WILL THE TWO KOREAS FOLLOW UP ON THEIR OLYMPIC GOOD WILL

The issues that divide the Koreas are all too real and to parlay photo ops and handshakes into a lasting, positive change in the regional security situation is quite another matter.

3. UNLIKELY STAR OF PALESTINIANS' STRUGGLE TO FACE JUSTICE

Protest icon Ahed Tamimi soon goes on trial Tuesday before an Israeli military court for slapping and punching two Israeli soldiers. She's a hero to her people while Israel says it's a staged provocation meant to embarrass its military.

4. MORE DARKNESS FOR RAVAGED U.S. CARIBBEAN TERRITORY

An explosion and fire at an electric substation throws much of northern Puerto Rico into darkness in a setback for the island more than five months after it was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

5. MINORITY FEELING UNSAFE EVEN AT DISTANCE FROM CRISIS

Far from the violence and vengeance unfolding in Myanmar's far west, Rohingya Muslims who once felt relatively safe in Yangon describe a sense of rising persecution and hatred, of vanishing freedoms and opportunities.

6. CHANGE OF SCENERY COULD BE COMING FOR TORMENTED YOUTH

The Florida Legislature is considering a proposal that would give parents a state-funded private school voucher averaging $6,800 a year expressly for children who say they have been bullied.

7. WHITE HOUSE PLAN WOULD BOOST DEBT INSTEAD OF CUTTING SPENDING

President Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget for next year that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit and never comes close to promising a balanced federal ledger even after 10 years.

8. MORE LEGAL WOES FOR HOLLYWOOD PRODUCER OVER SEXUAL HARASSMENT

New York's attorney general is accusing Harvey Weinstein of "repeatedly and persistently" sexually harassing female employees at his film company, according to a lawsuit filed by the state prosecutor.

9. CREATORS OF POPULAR FILM SEEN AS TACTLESS ABOUT COMMON MALADY

"Peter Rabbit" filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online. SENT: 245 words, photo.

