2 killed in helicopter crash in Siberia

MOSCOW — The Russian Emergencies Ministry says a helicopter has crash-landed in Siberia, killing two of its crew and injuring four other people, the second deadly crash in Russia in as many days.

The ministry said the Mi-8 helicopter went down Monday near the village of Alexandrovka in the Tomsk region, about 3,000 kilometres (some 1,860 miles) east of Moscow. It was carrying a patient to a local hospital when it crashed.

Officials wouldn't identify the cause of the crash pending official probe.