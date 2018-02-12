News / World

4 killed in California plane crash were family members

Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputies inspect the site where a small experimental aircraft crashed in a remote area near Santa Clarita, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Several people were killed Sunday when the small, home-built plane crashed near the mountain town in Southern California, authorities said. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via AP)

Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputies inspect the site where a small experimental aircraft crashed in a remote area near Santa Clarita, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Several people were killed Sunday when the small, home-built plane crashed near the mountain town in Southern California, authorities said. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via AP)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Three adults and one child killed in the crash of small airplane in northern Los Angeles County were members of a family.

The single-engine plane went down and broke apart Sunday near Agua Dulce.

Jake Hastings tells KCAL-TV that the victims included his father, Tom Hastings, who was piloting the Cirrus VK-30 aircraft he built in his garage in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles.

The other victims were Tom Hastings' daughter, Amber Hill, her husband Jacob Hill, and his granddaughter Madison Hastings-Saxelby.

The investigation continues at the rural crash site northeast of the city of Santa Clarita.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular