ANC committee to decide South African leader's fate

JOHANNESBURG — A key committee of South Africa's ruling ANC party intends to finalize a power transition that would see the deputy president take over from President Jacob Zuma, who is under pressure to resign because of corruption allegations.

The national executive committee of the African National Congress will discuss Zuma's fate at a meeting Monday afternoon that many South Africans hope will end a period of political limbo in one of Africa's biggest economies.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday that he recognized South Africans want a resolution to the leadership crisis and that the ruling party committee would provide it.