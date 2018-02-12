Boston police face criticism for Black History Month tweet
Boston police are facing heavy criticism online for a now-deleted Twitter post for Black History Month that celebrated a white man.
Several Twitter users responded by calling the post "tone-deaf" and "clueless."
The tweet was deleted less than an hour after it was posted, and the department replaced it with a tweet that said "Our intentions were never to offend."
This story has been corrected to show that the original tweet was Sunday not Saturday and that Auerbach was the first to 'hire' an African-American coach, not 'fire.'