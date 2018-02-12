Brazil president promises funds to address Venezuelan influx

SAO PAULO — President Michel Temer says Brazil's federal government will send all necessary resources to a northern state struggling to cope with an influx of Venezuelans fleeing hunger and unrest.

In Roraima state's capital alone, officials estimate there are some 40,000 Venezuelans, many of whom are living in the streets. The influx is straining services and causing tension.

The governor of Roraima has asked the federal government for help, and Temer's administration agreed last week to increase federal security forces at the border.