Celebrated author David Grossman wins 2018 Israel Prize

JERUSALEM — Celebrated Israeli author David Grossman has been awarded the country's highest literary accolade, the Israel Prize for Literature, for this year.

Israel's Education Ministry announced on Monday that Grossman, who also won the 2017 Man Booker International Prize for his novel "A Horse Walks Into a Bar," was the Israel Prize winner for 2018.

The 64-year-old Grossman is one of Israel's most internationally recognized and acclaimed authors, as well as a prominent peace activist who campaigns against Israeli policies toward Palestinians. He boycotted the 2015 Israel Prize ceremony over disqualification of judges deemed not patriotic enough.

Grossman's books have been translated into more than 30 languages and adapted into films.