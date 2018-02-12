China to pick 5,000 movie theatres for propaganda screenings
BEIJING — China plans to select 5,000 movie
China's film regulator said in a notice posted on the internet on Tuesday that the policy is intended to promote specific movies at special times to create a "people's
China, the world's second-biggest film market, saw movie ticket sales rise 13.5
Chinese-made movies accounted for 54
The ruling Communist Party is anxious to promote more productions with patriotic themes and exercises broad control over scripts and shooting permits.