News / World

Holidaying frog game finds fans among China's harried youth

In this Feb. 8, 2018 photo, psychologist Hai Ming poses for a photo in Beijing. The Japanese mobile game Travel Frog has attracted a massive following in China by speaking to a desire for a more passive existence among harried youngsters that some have termed "Buddhist style" for its desired goal of Zen-like serenity. Hai says the popularity of the game represents a reduction in the value of human relations in an increasingly data-driven digital society. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

In this Feb. 8, 2018 photo, psychologist Hai Ming poses for a photo in Beijing. The Japanese mobile game Travel Frog has attracted a massive following in China by speaking to a desire for a more passive existence among harried youngsters that some have termed "Buddhist style" for its desired goal of Zen-like serenity. Hai says the popularity of the game represents a reduction in the value of human relations in an increasingly data-driven digital society. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

BEIJING — Wang Zhuyin studies 10 hours a day preparing for a series of tests to obtain a U.S. physician's license. But like millions of young Chinese, Wang has found a new way to cope with the pressure: an online game about a frog.

A frog that's perpetually on vacation.

The "Travel Frog" game has attracted a massive following by speaking to a desire for a more passive existence among people that some have termed "Buddhist style" for its goal of Zen-like serenity.

The game has only two scenes, a loft home and a courtyard where users can collect clover to buy food and other supplies for their frog. There isn't much else a user can do. The frog randomly reads, eats or travels. Waiting takes up most of the playing time.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular