Holidaying frog game finds fans among China's harried youth

BEIJING — Wang Zhuyin studies 10 hours a day preparing for a series of tests to obtain a U.S. physician's license. But like millions of young Chinese, Wang has found a new way to cope with the pressure: an online game about a frog.

A frog that's perpetually on vacation.

The "Travel Frog" game has attracted a massive following by speaking to a desire for a more passive existence among people that some have termed "Buddhist style" for its goal of Zen-like serenity.