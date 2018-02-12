How major US stock indexes fared Monday

NEW YORK — The Dow Jones industrial average up 410 points Monday as the market clawed back more of its massive losses from the previous two weeks.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 36.45 points, or 1.4 per cent , to 2,656.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 410.37 points, or 1.7 per cent , to 24,601.27.

The Nasdaq composite surged 107.47 points, or 1.6 per cent , to 6,981.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 13.15 points, or 0.9 per cent , to 1,490.98.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 17.61 points, or 0.7 per cent .

The Dow is down 117.95 points, or 0.5 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 78.57 points, or 1.1 per cent .