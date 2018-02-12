Indonesian woman dies in new maid abuse case in Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — An Indonesian maid who allegedly suffered injuries on her body and was forced to sleep outside on a porch with a family's dog has died in Malaysia, prompting calls by activists and lawmakers for better laws to safeguard migrant workers.
Lawmaker Steven Sim said his office received information from concerned
A picture of Lisao sleeping on a torn mat outside the house was published in local media, which said she had injuries on her head and body.
Police have detained two siblings on suspicion of murder pending autopsy results.