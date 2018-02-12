IS calls on fighters to disrupt Egypt's vote with attacks
CAIRO — A video purportedly by the Islamic State's affiliate in Egypt is calling on its fighters to stage attacks during next month's presidential elections and warning Egyptians to stay away from polling
The authenticity of the 23-minute video posted late Sunday on
It makes a brief mention of an ongoing offensive by security forces against IS, suggesting it was made after the campaign began Friday.
The video showed what appeared to be footage of past IS attacks in Sinai and the killings of unarmed off-duty soldiers or men suspected of collaborating with security forces.
President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's re-election is virtually assured in the March 26-28 vote.