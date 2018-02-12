IS calls on fighters to disrupt Egypt's vote with attacks

CAIRO — A video purportedly by the Islamic State's affiliate in Egypt is calling on its fighters to stage attacks during next month's presidential elections and warning Egyptians to stay away from polling centres .

The authenticity of the 23-minute video posted late Sunday on websites known to be sympathetic to the group could not be independently verified, but appeared similar to past releases by the group.

It makes a brief mention of an ongoing offensive by security forces against IS, suggesting it was made after the campaign began Friday.

The video showed what appeared to be footage of past IS attacks in Sinai and the killings of unarmed off-duty soldiers or men suspected of collaborating with security forces.