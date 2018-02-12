Markets Right Now: Stocks surge in early trade; Dow up 300

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are surging in early trading on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones industrial average up as much as 300 points in early trading.

Technology companies and banks are posting some of the biggest gains Monday. Cisco Systems rose 2.9 per cent and Citigroup climbed 2 per cent .

The market is coming off a turbulent week that left major indexes with their biggest weekly losses in two years.

The Dow industrials were up 270 points, or 1.1 per cent , to 24,461.

The broader Standard & Poor's 500, which many index funds track, rose 30 points, or 1.1 per cent , to 2,648. The Nasdaq composite gained 74 points, or 1.1 per cent , to 6,948.