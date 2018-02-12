Matthew McConaughey hails Nick Foles in newspaper ad

AUSTIN, Texas — Matthew McConaughey is congratulating fellow Texan and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles on his Super Bowl win.

The actor took out a full-page ad in the Austin American-Statesman on Sunday. It reads: "From one local to another, Congratulations Nick Foles. just keep livin, Matthew McConaughey."

McConaughey was born in Uvalde (yoo-VAWL'-dee), west of San Antonio. The Super Bowl MVP was born and raised in Austin.

McConaughey is a Washington Redskins fan, but that didn't stop him from showing support for a division rival.