Memorial service honours 17 Taiwan quake victims
A
A
Share via Email
HUALIEN, Taiwan — A memorial service is being held for the 17 people who died after a strong earthquake hit Taiwan's east coast last week.
The magistrate of worst-hit Hualien county spoke at Monday's noon ceremony at a local funeral
The attendees stepped into the memorial hall in turn, bowing and placing white flowers before the photos.
Taiwan's official Central News Agency says the deceased include nine mainland Chinese, one Philippine national and two Canadians.
The shallow, magnitude 6.4 quake last Tuesday also injured 280 people after several midsized buildings were left tilting at dangerously sharp angles.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tristan Cleveland: Bureaucrats need thicker skin at Halifax City Hall
-
Video: Three injured, dozens evacuated after explosion at Mississauga strip mall
-
Wellness expo cancels talk by father convicted in son's death, Sobeys withdraws support
-
Violent attack in Nova Scotia sees man assaulted with hammer, knife