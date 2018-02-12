Memorial service honours 17 Taiwan quake victims

HUALIEN, Taiwan — A memorial service is being held for the 17 people who died after a strong earthquake hit Taiwan's east coast last week.

The magistrate of worst-hit Hualien county spoke at Monday's noon ceremony at a local funeral parlour . Members of the military and police force, religious group volunteers and city workers paid their respects before a row of the victims' framed photographs.

The attendees stepped into the memorial hall in turn, bowing and placing white flowers before the photos.

Taiwan's official Central News Agency says the deceased include nine mainland Chinese, one Philippine national and two Canadians.