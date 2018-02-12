Milwaukee prosecutors charge jail staff in inmate's death

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors have charged three Milwaukee County jail staffers for their role in the dehydration death of an inmate who spent a week without water.

The charges announced Monday by the Milwaukee District Attorney's Office come almost a year after jurors recommended jail staff should be liable after prosecutors presented them with evidence.

The investigation revealed 38-year-old Terrill Thomas had water to his cell shut off as punishment for flooding it in April 2016.

Supervisor Kashka Meadors and jail deputy James Lee Ramsey-Guy are both charged with neglect of a resident of a penal facility. Prosecutors say Meadors ordered Ramsey-Guy to shut off the water.