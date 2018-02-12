Museum extends hours for final day of Michelangelo exhibit

New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art is extending its hours for the final day of its blockbuster Michelangelo exhibit.

The museum will be open until 9 p.m. Monday — three hours past normal closing time — to allow stragglers to see the limited exhibition "Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman & Designer." The Wall Street Journal reports the show has drawn more than 600,000 attendees since opening in November.

Met officials noted the extended hours will apply only to the Michelangelo exhibit, not to the rest of the museum.

Although the exhibition will remain open until 9 p.m., last admissions will be at 7:45 p.m. Officials also say they will be as flexible as possible to accommodate latecomers.

