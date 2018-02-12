Daughter: Popular crooner Vic Damone dies in Florida at 89

MIAMI — Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.

Damone's mellow baritone brought him million-selling records and sustained a half-century career in recordings, movies and nightclub, concert and television appearances. Frank Sinatra once said he had "the best pipes in the business."

Victoria Damone told The Associated Press in a phone interview Monday that her father died Sunday at a Miami Beach hospital from complications of a respiratory illness. Damone had been living in retirement in Palm Beach with his fifth wife, Rena Rowan, who died in November 2016.