NKorea still holds the key after US shifts policy on talks

WASHINGTON — Vice-President Mike Pence has declared the U.S. is open for talks without preconditions with nuclear North Korea.

His comments to The Washington Post subtly shift White House policy after Olympics-inspired gestures of respect between the rival Koreas.

That provides a little more leverage for South Korea in its path-finding outreach to the North and could reduce potential strains in the U.S.-South Korean alliance.

But diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang won't start unless Kim Jong Un wants it to.

While the North Korean dictator has invited the South Korean president for a rare summit, Kim has given no sign of being ready to talk to the U.S.