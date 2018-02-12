No, there isn't a new 'Trump' magazine coming out

NEW YORK — A tweet by Donald Trump's son touting the newest edition of a publication called "Trump" with the hashtag "HotOffThePress" has resulted in several news stories suggesting the president's family was launching a new magazine.

There's only one problem: Eric Trump's tweet wasn't about a real magazine at all, just an in-house publication touting Trump properties around the world.

A statement from the Trump Organization called the publication a promotional piece developed for its owners, members and guests.

Last year's inaugural version of the glossy publication featured the president's golf club in Ireland on the cover.