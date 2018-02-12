North Korea seeks again legal forum to clarify UN sanctions

North Korea is again asking U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to organize an international forum of legal experts to clarify the legality of increasingly tough Security Council sanctions, which it says are erasing its people's "right of existence."

North Korea's U.N. Mission said in a statement Monday that the intensified sanctions resolutions violate the country's sovereignty and international law.

The mission said the U.N. Secretariat led by Guterres rejected the request it first made a year ago, saying it's up to the Security Council to determine what constitutes a threat to international peace and security.