North Korea: US criticism of its rights shows fear of nukes
North Korea says President Donald Trump's decision to invite a defector from the North to the State of the Union address and
North Korea's U.N. Mission on Monday called both acts "desperate attempts" by the Trump administration to keep up "its 'human rights' racket" against the country.
The mission called defector Ji Seong-ho "human scum." Warmbier, a college student, died days after being returned to the U.S. from a North Korean prison.
The United States has been very outspoken against human rights violations in North Korea.
The North Korean mission's statement calls the U.S. "the principal violator of human rights ever seen in the human history."
